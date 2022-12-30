North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family.

“I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson.

The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings before heading to the gas station on West Florissant Avenue to sell his work.

“Somebody said you’re so talented. You shouldn’t be out here,” he says.

Wilson was able to make enough money to buy himself a computer days before Christmas.

“You make the good choices,” he says.

His father tells News 4 the middle schooler also uses the money to chip in at home.

“He would just sell them and bring some tissue for the house or something to wash the dishes with,” says his dad, Lavell Wilson. “I’m a single parent of 5. Two girls and 3 boys.”

“It is hard because some people don’t get what they want but a lot of people be so wealthy and they get whatever they want, says Jubri. Some people they accept what they have from their family.”

Jubri says he plans to save the rest of the money he makes from his drawings.

“I want to get famous too, he says. “Try your best in whatever you do.”

Anyone interested in a drawing or donating to Jubri can do so through CashApp at $Jubrimwilson

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.