Missing woman in Warrenton, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo.

Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials also said that she is without her I.D. and cell phone, and she does not have her medication.

Anyone with information about Kenoyer’s whereabouts are to call the Warenton Police Department at 636-456-7088 or dial 911.

