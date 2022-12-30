Missing woman in Warrenton, MO

Holly Kenoyer was reported missing on Friday afternoon in Warrenton, MO.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo.

Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials also said that she is without her I.D. and cell phone, and she does not have her medication.

Anyone with information about Kenoyer’s whereabouts are to call the Warenton Police Department at 636-456-7088 or dial 911.

