Metro East family gets surprised with a new, fully furnished home, just days before Christmas

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) - Days before Christmas, it seemed like a normal holiday season for the Bender Family in Centralia. However, with the help of family, friends and their community, the Metro East family got the Christmas miracle of a lifetime.

“Dear Santa Clause, all I want is just a new house because the house I have has only two bedrooms and one bathroom, but I am thankful for what I got right now. At least I have a roof over my head,” Brooklyn Bender wrote.

Brooklyn Bender, the oldest Bender daughter at 11-years-old, sat down and wrote a long Christmas wish to Santa. It was a letter full of wishes, but this year it wasn’t about toys, clothes or a new iPhone. She was asking for her family of six to get a new home. It’s a plea to Mr. Clause that unexpectedly seeped into the homes of family, friends and the community.

“When COVID hit we ended up moving into this trailer, it was only $1,500, so it wasn’t the nicest one,” Ashley Bender said.

Ashley Bender’s the mother of five kids. She, her husband and the four kids who live with them, lived in the two bedroom, one bathroom trailer for three years. They also had no heat or hot, running water. In 2020, both Ashley Bender and her husband lost their jobs.

“It was pretty rough there for a minute. If we wouldn’t have had the child tax credit payments coming in monthly to help with bills, we would’ve been way further behind. Not being able to work through the holidays, we couldn’t really buy our kids gifts of anything,” Ashley Bender explained.

However this year, proved to be a different story after family and friends stepping in to buy the Benders a new home.

“It was far beyond what I thought it was going to be. It was pretty tore up,” Curtis Quick said.

Quick’s a local contractor who’s friends with Ashley Bender’s father. It was Ashley Bender’s uncle, who brought Quick on board.

“He gave me a 10-day window to get it done. Ripped the carpet up, the house had an odor to it, they had animals in it, did away with the carpet, new carpet, had water in the basement, put gutters on to get the water away,” Quick explained.

In just 10 days, Quick, neighbors, nearby churches and organizations pitched in to turn an abandoned property into a home. The family was surprised just three days before Christmas. They met Santa Clause at the front door of the house and walked in to about a dozen family members cheering.

“As soon as we got in the house, I read the letter, and I broke down in tears,” Brooklyn Bender said after seeing their ‘new home’ sign.

“It’s nice to see that there are still good people out there that wanna help,” her mom echoed.

A Christmas gift made for the entire family, that’s one to remember.

“It was priceless. My daddy used to say ‘how sweet it is.’ Every day he’d say that to me and I never did understand what he meant by it, and now I know,” Quick said.

The Bender family said they’d like to thank every single person who pitched in, even the slightest amount, for not only changing their lives, but for a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.