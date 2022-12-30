Man shot, killed in east St. Louis

SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and...
SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in east St. Louis Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29.

SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

