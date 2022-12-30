Juvenile found dead in backyard of vacant home in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a juvenile Thursday in St. Louis County.

The incident occurred around 3:37 p.m. in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive. Officers found a juvenile male in the backyard of a vacant home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating this incident. If anybody has any information, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.