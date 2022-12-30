Gov. Parson grants 21 pardons, commutes 2 sentences

Gov. Mike Parson visits St. Louis area on August 24, 2022
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Parson has granted 21 pardons and approved two commutes this month.

Parson inherited nearly 3,700 pending clemency applications when he was sworn in. As Governor he has granted 434 pardons and approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 1,800 applications.

There are currently less than 1,500 files still open. Parson has instructed his legal team to work on eliminating the backlog of files by the end of his administration.

