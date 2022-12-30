First Alert: Showers end this evening and then dry through the holiday weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Showers have cleared the metro, rain ends in S IL later tonight
  • Warming up for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
  • Widespread soaking rain looking likely for Monday
Tonight: Temperatures will drop to a low of 33°. Watch for patchy fog. Thankfully, with winds switching to a southerly direction Saturday afternoon, we’ll enjoy a warm-up. High temperatures on New Year’s Eve will reach to near 50.

New Year’s Day (Sunday): 2023 looks to kick off with warm weather. Expect partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will warm to the upper 50s.

Next rain chance: Showers and some thunderstorms look likely for next Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

7 Day Forecast

