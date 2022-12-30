First Alert: Showers end this evening and then dry through the holiday weekend

First Alert Weather:

Showers have cleared the metro, rain ends in S IL later tonight

Warming up for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Widespread soaking rain looking likely for Monday

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to a low of 33°. Watch for patchy fog. Thankfully, with winds switching to a southerly direction Saturday afternoon, we’ll enjoy a warm-up. High temperatures on New Year’s Eve will reach to near 50.

New Year’s Day (Sunday): 2023 looks to kick off with warm weather. Expect partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will warm to the upper 50s.

Next rain chance: Showers and some thunderstorms look likely for next Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.