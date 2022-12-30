First Alert: Rain clearing but cool temps remain today

First Alert Weather:

Showers have cleared the metro, but rain continues in Illinois

Warming up for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Storms and colder next week

Today: Showers are quickly clearing this afternoon as high pressure pushes in. Counties in Illinois will hold onto light rain for part of the afternoon. With cooler air inbound, temperatures will only reach the mid and upper 40s today.

Overnight: Temperatures will plummet to a cold low of 33°. Watch for patchy morning fog or a light drizzle. Thankfully, with winds switching to a southerly direction Saturday afternoon, we’ll enjoy a warm-up. High temperatures on New Year’s Eve will reach the low 50.

New Year’s Day (Sunday): 2023 looks to kick off with warm weather. Clouds will break, and temperatures will warm to the upper 50s.

Next rain chance: Showers and some thunderstorms look likely for next Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday. Given the lack of instability the potential for strong or severe storms is low. Stay with us for updates. If instability builds in the coming days, then the strength of storms will increase.

