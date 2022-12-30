Collinsville fire, ems, police agencies refine safety and rescue skills through active shooter training

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - While others continue to celebrate the holiday season, Metro east first responders are taking time out of their holidays to hone their skills in preparing for the worst possible scenario inside the classroom.

“You can’t create a school type setting any other way than having the hallways and all the problems that go with that,” said Steve Evans, Chief of Police for the City of Collinsville. “And with that, these guys that do the training for us and provide the training just do a great job of creating the stress, in an artificial environment to some extent, but just doing a lot of things to create a ton of stress to make sure that heartbeat is up and we’re able to perform if we needed to.”

It’s a stress that was put to the test throughout the day at Summit Elementary school, where police, fire, and EMS participated in simulations of active shooter scenarios, after a day of workshops and breakout sessions.

“What we’re doing is learning how to work together better, because when we have an active shooter incident, it’s not exclusively about taking out the shooter, which police are trained to do, but it’s also about saving lives after the shooting,” said Larry Conley, Deputy Fire Chief of Training and Safety with the Collinsville Fire Department. “That’s where the fire department [and] EMS comes in.”

“The way that they had all the sound effect and stuff, it would give you those chills you know,” said Zuriel Varela, a Collinsville High School student who volunteered in the active shooter training session.

The training was conducted by the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. A lot of the work centered around a rescue task force model, whereby agencies use their individual skills to work together as a unit to neutralize the suspect while also ensuring emergency resources get to victims quickly.

For the student volunteers who took the time to play the role of victims in this training, they say they feel like they gained a sense of understanding and respect for what first responders have to do.

“I’ve been interested in the law enforcement since I was a little kid,” said Varela. “I feel much safer knowing that they take their job serious and that they’re willing to put themselves at risk to save other people’s lives.”

“Each time it gets better, so this time it’s a lot better than from a lot of the lessons learn from before,” said Conley.

These agencies are also getting better in the wake of tragedy close to home, following the deadly high school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts in St. Louis.

“The real urgency came from Uvalde, and we believe we really do those things right, we train to do that for many years,” said Evans. “However, it’s really important to re-emphasize with our people the importance of that training and quite frankly to let our community know, the parents know that we’re going to do this and we’re going to do this right.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.