Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights.

Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.

Police say a chicken coop was hit in the process, trapping several chickens, but firefighters were able to get the chickens freed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vegetables of all sorts spilled onto the highway following the crash.
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Ben Boulevard Friday...
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia...
SUV overturns in Cahokia Heights
Days before Christmas, it seemed like a normal holiday season for the Bender Family in...
Metro East family gets surprised with a new, fully furnished home, just days before Christmas