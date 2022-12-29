Southwest Airlines meltdown continues but plan emerges to return stranded luggage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another round of mass flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines took place on Wednesday. More than 2,500 flights were cancelled.

Earlier the airline said it would reduce the number of daily flights by 2/3rds till the current meltdown is brought under control.

Frustrated customers have been showing up each day this week at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to look for lost luggage. And many are telling stories of travel plans upended by flight cancellations.

Care Palenchar was scheduled to fly from Dallas to St. Louis on Monday.

“So our flight was cancelled. We got lucky and got a rental car. So we drove through Colorado, Kansas And Missouri,” she said.

Palenchar’s luggage was eventually shipped to St. Louis. She found both bags today amidst a sea of unclaimed baggage filling the floors of the baggage claim area of terminal two.

For the first time, Southwest employees allowed customers to wander through the baggage to find their own. Some customers were successful, others were not.

In the afternoon, airline employees began taking the bags outside and loading them into a U-Haul truck. One worker said all the unclaimed luggage was being taken to a facility in the cargo area of the airport.

There, workers told News Four that employees will scan baggage tags to obtain contact information and then reach out to the owners to arrange a time to pick up their suitcases.

From all accounts the number of pieces of lost luggage is far more than the amount of room available in the baggage claim area. But some worry the new process will be painfully slow.

“That’s going to take too long. It’s going to be more of a nightmare than just leaving the luggage here and letting us look through it,” said Tiffany Gilyard.

Airlines will give refunds for cancelled flights, even if it’s a nonrefundable ticket. And they usually reimburse customers for unexpected costs the come up because of a flight cancellation. Reimbursements usually cover for meals, hotels and rental cars.

You can get more information here. https://www.southwest.com/traveldisruption

The cancellation catastrophe has customers questioning whether they’ll use the airline in the future.

“The big question is will Southwest be back to normal on the 31st when we get back to our hometown? Do we need to maybe think of scheduling with another airline,” said Palenchar.

