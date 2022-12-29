Saint Louis MHB and Community Development Administration gives $2 million in ARPA funds to early childhood care providers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In partnership with the St. Louis MHB, St. Louis City will disburse nearly $2 million to childcare providers.

This will help providers recover from the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible providers can apply for up to $49,500.

“Working moms and dads rely on quality, affordable childcare in their communities,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said. “Childcare providers suffered during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. This partnership between the Community Development Administration and Saint Louis MHB will support dozens of providers and improve access to the childcare working families need.”

A total of 56 providers were awarded $1,679,272 from ARPA funds. The average reimbursement is $36,000 per provider. Below is a map showing the funding by each neighborhood in St. Louis City.

