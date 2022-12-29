Prison locations released for former St. Louis City aldermen sentenced in bribery scheme

Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The prisons where three former St. Louis City aldermen will carry out their sentences have been released.

Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.

Reed, sentenced to 45 months and ordered to pay a $18,500 fine, will be held at the Forrest City Satellite Camp in Arkansas. Boyd, who will serve 36 months and was ordered to pay a fine of $22,688, will be held in Texarkana Satellite Camp. Collins-Muhammad, sentenced to 45 months and ordered to pay a $19,500 fine, will be sent to USP Marion Satellite Camp.

