Missouri Legislature session begins next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers get back to work in Jefferson City one week from today.

Lawmakers are expected to deal with several major issues this year.

State democrats will push for stricter gun laws, including a ban on teenagers buying certain kinds of weapons.

There will also be another effort to legalize sports betting after falling short during the last session.

Republicans are pushing a parents’ bill of rights to allow parents more control over what’s taught in schools.

The new legislative session begins on Jan. 4.

