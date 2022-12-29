Missouri Legislature session begins next week

What to expect in the first session of 2023
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers get back to work in Jefferson City one week from today.

Lawmakers are expected to deal with several major issues this year.

State democrats will push for stricter gun laws, including a ban on teenagers buying certain kinds of weapons.

There will also be another effort to legalize sports betting after falling short during the last session.

Republicans are pushing a parents’ bill of rights to allow parents more control over what’s taught in schools.

The new legislative session begins on Jan. 4.

