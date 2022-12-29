Health experts urge caution into the new year with COVID, flu transmission still up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Both St. Louis City and County are wrapping up the year with reported high levels of COVID-19 community transmission, adding to an already busy flu and RSV season.

“The flu numbers have gone down a little bit but the COVID numbers have crept back up,” said Kelly Baynes, VP of Operations for Total Access Urgent Care.

Baynes said the positivity rate for flu cases reported across Total Access Urgent Care locations was at 40% before Christmas and has dropped to 26% this week.

However, the positivity rate for COVID rose from 14 to 17% during that time.

“The sites are still very busy, we’re trying to get as many patients as we possibly can every day,” said Baynes.

The recent jump in COVID cases is a reminder that variants of the virus continue to impact the community, especially during the colder months when people gather indoors.

“But it is hopeful because the spike is getting shorter each time, even though it’s going up and down fluctuating,” said Baynes.

Dr. Farrin Manian, Chair of the Department of Medicine at Mercy St. Louis, said right now the community is also more susceptible to getting sick since fewer people are wearing masks than have done so in the last two years, and immunity to the virus may be waning for those who have not been vaccinated in a long time.

“We’re really very fortunate that even though transmission rate is very very high, the number of people sick enough to be in the hospital is quite manageable at this time, whereas last year it was astronomical,” said Manian.

While COVID will continue to remain a part of the community, Manian said it is important to take the recent uptick in transmission seriously.

“Flu season is somewhat more predictable than covid is and I think again since we really are not wearing the usual masks like we did in the past, and like before just congregating more, I think there is a good chance we’re going to be seeing more of COVID in the next few weeks,” he said.

“I do recommend everybody still use precautions that you would use normally. Washing hands, sneezing into your elbow, trying to refrain some of these big activities that are indoors,” said Baynes. “Once we get through the holidays, we’ll kind of be able to tell what the numbers start looking like whenever everyone gets done with their big parties, big social gatherings.”

Manian said he is looking to see how China’s ongoing challenges to contain their latest COVID outbreak could impact communities here.

“When you have so many people getting sick, there may be more opportunities for the virus to actually mutate into a more resistant form that may not be necessary affected by our current immune status so that it may actually evade our immune response to the current vaccines,” said Manian.

Health experts recommend residents who have not already been vaccinated against the flu or received the bivalent COVID booster shot to do so to further protect themselves during this season of high transmission.

