First Alert: Warm & windy ahead of overnight rain

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds gusting over 30mph again today
  • Above Normal through the weekend
  • Rain chance focused on Friday
Thursday: Winds this afternoon will continue to gust over 30mph. This will help pull in warm air, and temperatures will range from the lower to upper 60s. In St. Louis, our forecast high is 67°, but the record set back in 1984 was 70°.

Overnight: Beneficial rainfall will primarily impact the eastern half of the viewing area as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will fall through the night. Rainfall accumulates upwards of an inch for places east, while little to no rain is expected the farther west you go.

Friday: Expect showers during the morning commute and for counties east. Rain will clear around the lunch hour, giving way to a mostly dry and cloudy afternoon. Temperatures sit in the mid-40s.

Saturday (New Year’s Eve): A few spot showers in the morning. Mostly dry by the afternoon and temperatures will will be in the 40s through midnight.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry with above-normal temperatures.

7 Day Forecast

