Driver killed after crashing into SLMPD vehicle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed after crashing into a police vehicle in St. Louis early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

According to SLMPD, an officer was in their vehicle blocking Natural Bridge and waiting for a tow truck following a previous crash when another vehicle struck them. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

