De Smet defeats Westminster to advance in Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The De Smet Spartans’ boys basketball team defeated the Westminster Wildcats 64-47 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter. The Spartans, led by senior guard Justin Duff, scored 12 points before the half to give them the lead before halftime.

De Smet continued to dominate in the third quarter, scoring 28 points to extend the lead by double digits. The Wildcats attempted to make a comeback, but the Spartans’ were able to close the game out.

Duff ended the game with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Sophomore guard Ta’Shawn Henton followed behind with 11 points. Westminster’s senior guard Kobi Williams had 25 points and seven rebounds.

The Spartans will advance to play Lafayette in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Maryville University.

