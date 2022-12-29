Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice.

Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars.

News 4 obtained a copy of the rates the City of Cahokia Heights is charging businesses. Fees range from roughly $30 to upwards of $1,000. The document is dated December 2021.

“There’s just no reason for it to go up that drastic,” Peggy Kenner, manager of Cahokia Flower Basket, said. “If you can give me a reason why they should go up that high, then that’s fine, but I’ve called all the surrounding areas. You’re just going to close businesses they can’t afford to do it. I’ll have to just close my doors.”

Kenner said the flower shop has paid $30 annually for its license for years, now it’s $300.

Business owner and Cahokia Chamber of Commerce member Walter Schmid said he’s used to paying $200 a year for his license. His fee increased to $750. He called the city to get a reason for the increase.

“We tried calling and then tried calling sometimes and never could get nobody,” Schmid said.

“We’ve never been able to get a meeting after repeated time and time,” Kenner added.

News 4 checked surrounding Metro East cities’ business license fees.

Granite City: $25 - $100

Fairview Heights: $50

Belleville: $50 - $500

Columbia: $25

Businesses have to pay by Dec. 31 or face having their license revoked and or a fine.

News 4 contacted the City of Cahokia Heights but didn’t receive a response as of Wednesday evening.

