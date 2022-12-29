Air travelers fear price-gouging amid Southwest Airlines failure, industry experts say higher prices is ‘supply and demand’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of flyers have been stranded in St. Louis and across the country following Southwest Airlines’ failure this holiday season.

More than 2,500 flights were canceled on Wednesday, and Southwest said it’s scaling back the number of flights for a few days.

Many consumers know tickets are at their highest over the holiday season and if a flight is canceled, and rebooking is required, the traveler is most likely paying a higher fee to fly.

That’s a tough pill for stranded airline customers stuck in St. Louis who have had multiple flights canceled and their luggage missing.

News 4 looked up a flight from St. Louis to Orlando. The earliest flight available was Friday with the cheapest option being $900 with Delta. But scrolling down tickets can also be seen going for $1500, $1600, and $1700. The most expensive ticket available was with American for $2400.

“There are not enough flights out there to reschedule so the airlines who do have the seats are charging a premium because it’s a supply demand,” Acree said. “There are just not enough seats for the demand of people out there.”

News 4 spoke with local travel agent Stacey Acree with Brentwood Travel. She said airlines used to fly significantly more flights a decade ago compared to 2022.

Acree said with fewer flights, there are fewer seats available, whether this recent catastrophe happened or not. That’s why she said airlines look to capitalize on the market after losing so much money during the pandemic.

Acree said another factor is an ongoing pilot shortage. It was a problem the industry expected to be a three-month issue, instead it lasted two years.

“The reason a lot of this is happening is because we had a lot of pilots retire,” Acree explained. “We thought this would be a three-month issue. It lasted the two years of the pandemic. The flights are scheduled months in advance and if you have one or two on a flight crew getting sick, that flight gets canceled.”

Meanwhile, Acree anticipates people being stranded for weeks waiting for flights.

Her advice, pack your patience and work with the people at the front counter because they have the ability to negotiate, as long as you’re respectful.

News 4 did reach out to the Missouri Attorney’s General office to find out if there will be an investigation to further verify no price gouging has occurred. We are still waiting on a response.

