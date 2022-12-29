200 new laws set to take effect in Illinois in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 200 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, from criminal justice to health care and education.

There are plenty of changes to know about before Sunday.

State lawmakers passed a plan encouraging schools to teach safe gun storage to students in every grade to prevent future shootings.

Safe gun storage will be added to required topics for safety education courses that could be taught at Illinois public schools.

A Separate law will address negative perceptions of hairstyles such as dreadlocks, twists, and braids traditionally worn by Black people.

The Crown Act Law codifies protections for Illinoisans discriminated against due to hairstyles historically associated with specific racial groups.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.