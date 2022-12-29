1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway has been shut down for approximately two hours for the investigation.

