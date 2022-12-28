Water main breaks causing damage to Annie Malone center, greater demand for plumbing services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the aftermath of extreme temperatures across the Metro, a crisis is now beginning to burst through homes and buildings.

“It’s cold. It’s devastating. When I woke up this morning, I did not expect this,” said Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services. “It’s just heartbreaking because we’re a crisis center, and people come to us when they’re in crisis.”

On Tuesday, Annie Malone Children and Family Services was hit with flooding after a water main break inside the facility, which houses at-risk and orphaned children in the community.

“We had two pipes burst this morning in two of the restrooms, on the boys’ side. That wing over there and it flooded the entire side of the building,” said Lee.

Water main breaks are impacting other parts of the Metro as temperatures begin to warm up and frozen pipes start to unfreeze.

“The call volume has definitely increased, and we have plumbers out right now fixing all the water lines, all the water breaks, and we’re continuing to repair those as pipes freeze,” said Mark Munie, who is the Plumbing Manager, Beloman in Belleville.

Beloman has seen a 70% increase in calls for plumbing services as frozen pipes reach their breaking point, but Munie said this is only the beginning.

“We call [it] kind of round two, there could be pipes out there that are kind of frozen split, but they’re not leaking because they’re frozen,” Munie said. “Once the temperature reaches above 40, above freeing then that’s when that’s going to break lose and they’re going to know right away that that pipe is frozen broke.”

Residents can still prevent water main breaks in their homes or business by getting a heater or source of safe heat close to their pipes slowly.

They could also open the kitchen cabinets underneath the kitchen sink and let the warm air go in, you can run a faucet a little bit, like a drip, and that should help prevent things. Keep the pipes flowing,” said Munie.

Yet, for places like Annie Malone, which have already faced broken pipes, repairs could take two weeks or longer, which is why they are relying on the community to help them temporarily house children whose rooms have been impacted by the flooding.

“It’s heartbreaking. I don’t like to turn people away,” said Lee. “My plea is if you have a building or you offer these services or any hotels that’ll take these families, please partner with me so we can have somewhere for those families to go out of the cold right now, and then also if people can come and help us.”

Annie Malone is accepting donations or help through their website.

