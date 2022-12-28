St. Louis County ranked most generous county in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A recent study suggests St. Louisans are among the most generous in the state of Missouri.

The study from Smart Asset ranks St. Louis County at number one in its most generous county in Missouri list.

The study measured how much people donate by examining tax return data.

On average, Smart Asset says St. Louis County residents donate a little more than 2% of their income per year.

Other metro locations on the list were St. Louis City at eight and St. Charles County at four.

