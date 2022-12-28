St. Louis County ranked most generous county in Missouri

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A recent study suggests St. Louisans are among the most generous in the state of Missouri.

The study from Smart Asset ranks St. Louis County at number one in its most generous county in Missouri list.

The study measured how much people donate by examining tax return data.

On average, Smart Asset says St. Louis County residents donate a little more than 2% of their income per year.

Other metro locations on the list were St. Louis City at eight and St. Charles County at four.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother thankful for blood donor, after terrifying moment after daughter’s birth
Mother thankful for blood donor, after terrifying moment after daughter’s birth
A new report from the Missouri Department of Transportation shows Missouri has the 7th largest...
MoDOT money spent on interstate reconstruction, road improvements and bridge construction
The brutally cold temperatures has increased the workload for St. Louis City firefighters by...
Freezing temps & bursting water pipes result in 600 more calls for help to STL city firefighters
It’s been days of bags with no owners to be found, now packed tight into the terminals at...
Cancelations and delays continue as passengers prep for the next airline disruption