$15K reward offered in 2017 case where 3 women were gunned down in car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It has been over five years since three women were found murdered inside a car in the 4200 Block of John in St. Louis.

The victims were identified as Dominique D. Lewis, 24, Reeba M. Moore, 25, and Chanice R. White, 24.

After receiving a call for attempted entry and shooting from the same location, officers arrived and found the three victims in Moore’s car shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2017. The investigation revealed that the victims attempted to run from the home after the suspect(s) entered but were shot by the suspect(s) before making it to safety. All victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No tip is too small to be considered. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or text STL and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

correction: The previous version of this story stated the date the victims were killed as 12/21/2017. The correct date is 12/22/2017.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.