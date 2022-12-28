MoDOT money spent on interstate reconstruction, road improvements and bridge construction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report from the Missouri Department of Transportation shows Missouri has the 7th largest roadway system in the country.

More than 60% of the state’s transportation revenue comes from driver fees, such as federal and state gas taxes.

The largest portion of MoDOT money went to interstate reconstruction, road improvements and bridge construction.

Missouri received an “A” on its national report card when it came to road conditions. However, the state got an “F” on bridge conditions.

