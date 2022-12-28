Man dead, woman wounded in North County shooting

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in North County Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive, which is in Black Jack, around 3:15 p.m. Officers found a woman and 19-year-old Byrom Donald shot inside a car on a parking lot. Donald was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

