Man charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI in fatal crash with motorcycle in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steven T. Dublo, 44, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI after a crash that led to the death of a motorcyclist in the Metro East.

The crash happened on April 2, 2022, at the intersection of East Broadway and Main Street in Alton. According to police, Dublo drove a flatbed truck through a red light, resulting in a crash that killed Nicholas O. West, 32.

The charges claim that Dublo had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

“We continue to pray for healing for the family and loved ones of Mr. West,” Thomas Haine, State’s Attorney for Madison County, wrote in a press release. “I want to remind drivers that they need to be aware of motorcyclists. And I want to warn everyone that getting behind the wheel while impaired is always a poor decision, often resulting in horrific consequences.”

Dublo is being held on a $100,000 bond. If he makes bond, the court approved additional restrictions that would prohibit Dublo from driving any motor vehicles or takings drugs or alcohol.

The charge of aggravated DUI that resulted in death has the possibility of three to 14 years in prison.

Dublo is also charged with disregarding a traffic-control signal and violating the weight classification of his driver’s license.

