Hazelwood florist snags coveted volunteer spot, helps decorate White House for the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Hazelwood woman who has been crafting flowers and ribbons into beautiful creations since childhood is putting her talents on full display.

Theresa Perry owns MAG Floral Designs Phase III, serving as a florist, decorator and event planner. While she’s owned the business since 2015, her time in floral design dates back decades.

“I can remember at 13, every Saturday morning whether we wanted to or not, my grandma had us kids helping her out with ribbons, flowers...all sorts of things,” said Perry. “I’m a third-generation florist!”

Several years ago, Perry met Christina Pollard-Hair, a newcomer to her church.

“I was looking for a new church and heard a lot about The Spirit Church,” Pollard-Hair said. “There she was, a warm, smiling face welcoming me.”

The two women quickly became friends and a few years ago, Pollard-Hair, a self-described “researcher,” came across information about volunteers helping decorate the White House at Christmas. She tucked it away, until this fall.

“I said this is Theresa’s year and I brought it to her and said, ‘we’re going to follow through with this.’”

After a lengthy nomination process, Pollard-Hair said she pulled out all the stops, emailing her U.S. Senator along with several executive staff members at the White House, hoping to get a prompt response.

“Probably less than a week, I heard back from the White House,” she said. “I was impressed plus excited. That was the White House in D.C., not just any white house!”

She told Perry to continuously check her email for potential updates, which Perry admits she didn’t take seriously. About three days later, she finally got around to checking it.

“When I checked, I had four emails from the White House and I’m like, ‘yeah, right, the White House.”

After taking a closer look, she called Pollard-Hair, later forwarding her the email to read to ensure what she was seeing was accurate.

“It was real,” said Perry. “I then RSVP’d online and waited for more instructions, because I wasn’t sure if I needed to bring my own tools and such.”

Within a few weeks, Perry was on a flight to Washington D.C., her first time ever visiting the nation’s capitol. After checking into her hotel, she headed to the White House.

“It was exciting, nervous and I can’t believe it,” she said. “I walked in and I was like a kid in a candy factory...I’m in the White House! I’m in the White House!”

For the next several days, Perry along with more than 100 other volunteers from across the U.S. decorated 77 trees within the White House, using 12,000 ornaments, more than 14,000 feet of ribbon and more than 80,000 holiday lights.

“It was a dream come true but a dream I didn’t have,” Perry said. “To even think I could do...but I was there in the White House.”

The trip culminated with First Lady Jill Biden unveiling the Christmas decorations to the public, an event that typically draws more than 50,000 viewers over the course of the holiday season.

Perry said she helped decorate three Gold Star trees in the East Wing of the White House, designed to memorialize fallen service members. She also helped create feet of snowy garland decorated with hundreds of Cardinal birds.

“That was my favorite part,” she said. “Everybody knew that entry way was St. Louis style, the White House Christmas tree, was brought in by who? Anheuser Busch Clydesdales. Of course, the Cardinal birds were all throughout the foyer. It was absolutely beautiful.”

Upon returning home, Perry brought several small mementos, including her official White House decorator apron, the 2022 White House ornament and several other gifts she picked up while in D.C.

“I’ve made my mother and grandmother proud,” she said. “What an incredible experience.”

