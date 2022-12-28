Guaranteed basic income pilot coming to St. Louis City families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City is launching a guaranteed basic income pilot program.

Mayor Tishaura Jones signed the Working Families Bill. It uses $52 million in ARPA funds for heath center expansions across north and south St. Louis, as well as enhanced youth diversion programming.

The guaranteed basic income pilot will provide around 450 families who meet a certain poverty threshold with $500 a month for 18 months.

