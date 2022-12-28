Freezing temps & bursting water pipes result in 600 more calls for help to STL city firefighters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The brutally cold temperatures has increased the workload for St. Louis City firefighters by 600 additional calls for help.

The weather service calls include dozens of water main breaks and pipes bursting across the city from Thursday into Tuesday night.

“You name it. We responded to it,” says St. Louis City Fire Department spokesman, Garon Mosby. “Christmas Eve, it broke loose and all the pipes throughout the city from residential, to businesses that were closed to high rise apartment buildings with folks in them.”

The frigid weather causing frozen pipes to explode in Jefferson County as well. According to the High Ridge Fire District, one third of their service calls have been for “frozen and ruptured water lines and sprinkler systems that caused significant damage inside buildings.”

“Being that it is the end of December and it has been so historic in so many places across the country, it’s my personal beliefs that it’s more to come.”

According to Missouri American Water, there are currently 102 water main breaks in St. Louis County with about 22 to investigate.

Mosby tells News 4, people can save thousands of dollars and prevent further damage by knowing where switches are located.

“In the future it is imperative to know in your home or wherever you’re living how to shut off the water, how to shut off the electricity, and how to shut off natural gas.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.