First Alert: Windy And Warmer

First Alert Weather:

Winds gusting over 30mph through Thursday

Above Normal through the weekend

Rain chance focused on Friday

Winds will remain strong overnight with gusts upwards of 30mph through midnight. Phelps county is currently in a Wind Advisory, but that expires at 12 AM. This wind will keep temperatures from dropping too much, lows will sit in the mid-40s. A few spots of patchy morning fog are possible Thursday. However, impacts are expected to be minimal due to the wind mixing our air. Clouds will increase and some may experience light drizzles.

Thursday: Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds remaining gusty around 30mph. Overnight rain will move in along a cold front. The highest concentration of rainfall will be found south and east of St. Louis.

Friday: South and east of St. Louis will experience rain, with amounts as high as 1″. Temperatures despite the rain will still warm to nearly 50°.

Watch the weekend closely as scattered showers as possible on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, we dry out for New Year’s Day.

