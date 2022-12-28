Cancelations and delays continue as passengers prep for the next airline disruption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been days of bags with no owners to be found, now packed tight into the terminals at Lambert International Airport.

Over the last week, Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights nationwide and hundreds out of St. Louis. It’s being called one of the most disastrous airline situations ever, leaving travelers stranded, with minimal communication or alternative options.

“Flight was canceled. We were told our bags would go through to the final destination for us, then last night, they told us they were still here, and I haven’t been able to talk to anyone since,” Tim Breece said.

Breece and his family were booked to fly to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines, Monday.

“Nobody alerted us the flight was canceled. We were at the gate, we had to figure it out on our own. Communication was really challenging,” Breece explained.

More than 24 hours later and the Breece Family’s checked bags are nowhere to be found. Breece came back to Lambert Tuesday evening to look through hundreds of lined-up suitcases in Terminal Two’s baggage claim area. He said he’s never seen anything like this.

“I’ve been flying for many, many years. I’ve never seen anything like this at any airport, Southwest or any other airlines,” Breece said.

With the unpredictability of flights, News 4 talked to travel experts to hear their recommendations.

“They have to be flexible. Be pleasant, be polite, and go with the flow, and expect that there are going to be issues,” Raj Goyal said.

Goyal’s the owner of Shama Travel Agency and specialized in flight booking and tracking. He said the weather is one of the biggest challenges when it comes to delays and cancelations on an airline. Goyal also said he recommends always purchasing travel insurance. However, most airlines will reimburse you for canceled flights.

We also talked with a flight attendant who’s offering tips to make your next trip run smoothly. The key is to always bring a carry-on bag, especially if you’re checking a bag. In that carry-on pack snacks and an empty water bottle to fill up at the airport. If you’re traveling with kids have toys and activities to keep them busy. Also, you should have an extra set of clothes, basic toiletries, important medications and your car keys.

For now, Southwest continues to place the blame on the weather. Passengers told News 4 they believe there’s more to this disorganization and chaos.

“I think it’s the holidays, staffing shortages, and maybe some systems that weren’t entirely prepared for the number of people, and some of the shortcomings that happened, it all compounded on each other,” Breece explained.

Tuesday night, hundreds of suitcases still remain unclaimed at Terminal Two’s baggage claim. We’re told Lambert has no control over passengers’ bags and it’s all up to the airlines to sort that out.

