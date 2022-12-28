17-year-old killed on Christmas weekend in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed over the weekend.

LaShawn Bell, 17, was found shot on Fall Street between Williams and Richard just before midnight on Christmas Eve. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning.

The Major Case Squad said told News 4 they are following “strong leads” but have not released any information regarding a suspect.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.