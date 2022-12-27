On Your Side: What to know before you join a gym

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those new year resolutions start next week.

Getting fit and losing weight is always the most popular goal. Before you fork over your hard-earned money to join a gym, keep these things in mind.

It’s true. This is the best time of the year to signup for a gym membership. The new year promotions will save you money. Ask for a trial run. See if there’s a no-commitment deal for a week or two.

“You are going to see a lot of introductory offers to try to get you in the door. So when does that introductory offer expire? Are you going to automatically renew at a higher rate? And are there additional costs besides the monthly membership fee?” asked Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

Additional costs might include a personal trainer, classes, or child care.

“Understand your priorities and goals. Is a center with expanded hours or a convenient location going to help you stay on track? Will a variety of equipment and classes keep you motivated? Or do you travel a lot and need a nationwide chain with lots of locations or an online option?” asked Hernandez.

Other things to know before you sign the dotted line:

Check your 2023 insurance benefits. Some health insurance companies give discounts at specific gyms.

On that gym contract, look for a Disclaimer Fee Schedule. On Your Side has warned you about this. Many businesses have auto-enroll programs. Getting your money back is hard if you agree to automatic billing.

Read your membership cancellation clause. Know what happens to your contract if you get injured, move or decide you don’t want it. You might have to pay to get out.

Follow your favorite gyms on social media. Search Groupon. Many off a free class or free one-day passes.

Check reviews. Take a tour.

If you’re already a gym member, check your membership fee. Just like everything else, the price might have gone up for 2023.

