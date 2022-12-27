Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.

When authorities arrived, the 46-year-old suspect refused to cooperate and wouldn’t allow anyone to treat him on the scene. He was taken to the hospital for a fit for confinement before being taken into custody.

No charges have been issued against the suspect.

