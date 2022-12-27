Sullivan High School art students design ornaments for Missouri Christmas tree in D.C.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of art students at a Franklin County High School are bringing holiday cheer to Washington D.C.

Students in Art-1 at Sullivan High School recently designed more than a dozen ornaments currently hanging on Missouri’s state Christmas tree in President’s Park in D.C. Art teachers Melissa Fults and Valarie McEuen said they first became aware of the opportunity after a family member visited the National Christmas tree last year.

“She came back and mentioned that she had seen a sign that noted Owensville had created the ornaments on the Missouri tree,” said McEuen. “So, we wanted to find out how we could get involved and apply.”

So, at the end of the last school year, the two women applied through the state’s Department of Education. They were then notified their application had advanced to the National Parks Service, before receiving the good news late this fall.

“We really only had a few weeks turnaround to have the kids make the designs and send them off to D.C.,” said Fults.

Over the course of three class periods, students designed sketches based on Missouri’s history. For many, it came as a learning opportunity.

“It was neat to see them do some initial research and rather than just stop there, continue to dive deeper into Missouri’s history and things it’s known for,” said Fults.

“People don’t really recognize Missouri besides the Arch, that’s the only thing they really think about,” said Robert York, a sophomore. “But there are different birds and the ice cream cone, who would have thought?”

Most students elected to use colored pencils, while a few preferred acrylic paint.

“I’m not the biggest fan of colored pencils and I’m much more comfortable with paint,” said sophomore Hannah Vassallie.

Her ornament design was inspired by a recent family trip to a Missouri underground cavern.

“The surface of Missouri, it doesn’t always look that interesting, there’s so many trees and hills everywhere. But if you go underground, it really opens up.”

Other students offered up their interpretation of numerous state symbols, including the fiddle, blue bird and Route 66.

“That’s awesome, actually, because people come see it and to see my artwork, and they probably don’t know who it is but it’s just cool to be in Washington D.C,” said senior Aiden Kirk.

Fults and McEuen said they’re grateful for the honor and opportunity and hope it serves as validation to students who see a future in art.

“It was a good confidence booster for a lot of them that like art that don’t give themselves enough credit for what they can do,” said Fults.

The National Christmas Tree, along with the surrounding 58 smaller trees in President’s Park will remain open to the public until January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.