St. Louis man facing charges related to November death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been issued in relation to the November death of a man in St. Louis.

The morning of Nov. 3, Andre Jermaine Nash was found dead of puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis Ave.

On Dec. 27, St. Louis police announced that 41-year-old Terrell McDaniel had been arrested after an at-large warrant was issued against him for using a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and in the course of thereof causing death.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.