St. Louis man facing charges related to November death

Terrell McDaniel, 41, is facing charges related to the November death of Andre Jermaine Nash.
Terrell McDaniel, 41, is facing charges related to the November death of Andre Jermaine Nash.(St. Louis City Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been issued in relation to the November death of a man in St. Louis.

The morning of Nov. 3, Andre Jermaine Nash was found dead of puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis Ave.

On Dec. 27, St. Louis police announced that 41-year-old Terrell McDaniel had been arrested after an at-large warrant was issued against him for using a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and in the course of thereof causing death.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: December 27
This 5 bedroom home in Kirkwood has 4 bathrooms and 1 partial bathroom.
Reside in St. Louis: New-construction home in Kirkwood
FILE — In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022.
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023
According to the USGS, two magnitude 2.2 earthquakes were recorded approximately 90 minutes...
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning