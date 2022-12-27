St. Charles Pirates beats Ritenour in overtime to advance MICDS Maurer Holiday Tournament

By Joshua Robinson
Dec. 26, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Charles Pirates defeated the Ritenour Huskies 64-60 in overtime Monday afternoon.

The Pirates had set the tone in the first quarter, leading 17-9. During the second, the Huskies went on a 14-4 run to take the lead.

St. Charles then scored six points to re-take the lead before the end of the first half. Elijah Leech led the Pirates back on top in the third quarter. Jaylen Patterson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game 60-60 at the end of the fourth.

The Pirates scored four points to seal the game away and advance to the championship bracket. They will face Ladue on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Leech had a career high of 20 points and Chris Ketchum finished the night with 12 points. For the Huskies, Grayson Rogers scored a total of 15 points, and Rah-Sheed Taggert scored 14.

