Reside in St. Louis: New-construction home in Kirkwood

Caption
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A new-construction home is on the market in Kirkwood!

The home at 721 Simmons Ave. has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one partial bathroom. The quality new build has a well-appointed front porch, an abundance of entertaining space, a dramatic eat-in kitchen, a large rec room, and a lovely aggregate patio.

It is listed for $1,120,000 by Alexandra Thornhill and Heather Johnson with Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

721 Simmons Ave.
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Not your average new-construction home in Kirkwood
4101 Humphrey Street is an exciting opportunity to purchase a church property that has been...
Reside in St. Louis: Completely renovated church in Tower Grove South
4101 Humphrey
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Church transformed into offices
St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser
St. Louis Proud: Nikki Glaser