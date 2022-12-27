HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force brings 29 rescued dogs to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force transported 29 rescued dogs to their St. Louis headquarters Tuesday morning.

The dogs were rescued from Pleasant Hill, Mo. on a warrant by the Cass County Sherriff’s Office during last week’s extreme winter weather. The Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control rescued the dogs, and they were kept at a local shelter until the morning when they were brought to St. Louis for rehabilitation.

A hearing for this case is currently scheduled for January 12, where HSMO hopes to be granted full formal custody of the rescued animals. If granted custody, HSMO expects to make these animals available for adoption once they have recuperated.

“We’re grateful for the efforts of Cass County law enforcement and the concerned citizens who advocated for the rescue of these animals,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick, “Now that the dogs are in our care and keeping, we can focus on supporting their recovery.”

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

