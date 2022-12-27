Raja, first elephant born at Saint Louis Zoo, turns 30

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Raja celebrated his 30th birthday at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday.

Raja, who was born on Dec. 27, 1992, was the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo. He has since fathered three daughters, now ages 9, 15 and 16.

In honor of his birthday, the zoo invited guests to sign a card, enjoy snacks and learn more about elephant conservation. Because of the cold temperatures, Raja did not make an appearance for his birthday but instead spent the day inside the zoo’s climate-controlled barn.

