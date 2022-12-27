Missouri still fine-tuning recreational marijuana rules

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is less than a month and a half from recreational marijuana being sold in the state of Missouri, and rules for its sale are still being fine-tuned.

State leaders have said 318 of the 322 dispensaries involved in selling marijuana have applied for “comprehensive licenses” to sell recreationally.

Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 back in November.

According to the state’s website, “personal cultivation application forms” will be made available starting Jan. 7.

The state hopes to have its recreational marijuana program rules finalized by Feb 6.

Then, marijuana may be available in dispensaries if they’re licensed properly.

