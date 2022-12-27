Jim Butler Auto Group gathers money, food for Food Bank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jim Butler Auto Group raised $121,055 and over 4,000 pounds of food in partnership with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

The event, labeled the Good Taste campaign, partnered with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to gather food for Operation Food Search.

Donations were gathered by accepting non-perishable food donations, selling raffle and event tickets, and a $50 donation for every car sold from all Jim Butler locations.

The original goal was $100,000 and 3,000 pounds of food.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.