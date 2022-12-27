Jim Butler Auto Group gathers money, food for Food Bank
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jim Butler Auto Group raised $121,055 and over 4,000 pounds of food in partnership with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
The event, labeled the Good Taste campaign, partnered with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to gather food for Operation Food Search.
Donations were gathered by accepting non-perishable food donations, selling raffle and event tickets, and a $50 donation for every car sold from all Jim Butler locations.
The original goal was $100,000 and 3,000 pounds of food.
