Jim Butler Auto Group gathers money, food for Food Bank

Employees of The Jim Butler Auto Group help sort food for Operation Food Search and The Food...
Employees of The Jim Butler Auto Group help sort food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.(Jim Butler Auto Group)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jim Butler Auto Group raised $121,055 and over 4,000 pounds of food in partnership with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

The event, labeled the Good Taste campaign, partnered with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to gather food for Operation Food Search.

Donations were gathered by accepting non-perishable food donations, selling raffle and event tickets, and a $50 donation for every car sold from all Jim Butler locations.

The original goal was $100,000 and 3,000 pounds of food.

