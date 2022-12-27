First Alert: Warm temps on the way

First Alert Weather:

Today is the last cold day

Wednesday begins the warm-up

Showers return late Thursday with rain over the weekend

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s throughout the area under clear skies. Winds will begin picking up overnight so expect a chilly start Wednesday.

Wednesday/Thursday: Nice warmup for the final days of 2022! Expect temperatures in the 50s for Wednesday with winds gusting upwards of 30mph in the afternoon. Light fog is possible Thursday morning ahead of temperatures rising to the upper 50s or reaching 60°. Rain chances will begin overnight Thursday/

Friday - Saturday: Showers will impact the area as a slow-moving cold front pushes through. Thankfully, while the cold front is bringing rain, it is not bringing another round of cold air. Rain chances for Friday stand at 50%. Saturday morning will bring showers as well. The rain will clear for the afternoon, with another round moving in when the clock nears midnight. Bring a rain jacket if you out at any New Year’s Eve parties.

