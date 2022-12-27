Blues place Krug on long-term IR, out at least six weeks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues placed defenseman Torey Krug on long-term injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of action until at least February.

The Blues stated in a release that Krug will be re-evaluated in six weeks. To account for Krug’s absence from the roster, St. Louis recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds.

Krug has five goals and 12 assists for the Note across 31 games this season. In his third season with the team, the 31-year-old had compiled a four-game assist streak heading into the Christmas holiday. Unfortunately, it will be a while before Krug has the chance to extend that streak after suffering an injury on December 23 in Las Vegas.

Berube says Krug was injured in the Vegas game: “It’s a tough break for him and for the team.”



On the shot-block below?

Berube: “Possibly, yeah.” https://t.co/SC7vvidXCn — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 27, 2022

Tyler Tucker will take Krug’s place on the Blues’ active roster for the time being. The 22-year-old defenseman has dressed in 24 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting one goal and 12 assists with the AHL affiliate. Tucker has appeared in four games with the Blues this season. He was originally a seventh-round pick by St. Louis in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.