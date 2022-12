Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area.

Alerts in effect:

Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours.

North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began at 3 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours.

Alerts that are no longer active:

Overland: precautionary boil water advisory was issued at 2:30. This means any water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a boil for three minutes.

Belcour Drive: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Shady Dale Drive: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Terry Avenue in Bridgeton: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

St. Anthony in Florissant: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Kappell Drive in Dellwood: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

South St. Jacquest Street in Florissant: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Crest Oak in Crestwood: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Riderwood Drive in Hazelwood: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Claymont in Ballwin: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

North Hanley and Martony: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Green Park Road: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Bellefontaine Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

Burns Avenue in Overland: A water main break began at 8 a.m. Repairs are expected to take 4-8 hours.

When water service is restored, American Water said, “customers may experience discolored water. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about 3 to 5 minutes until the water runs clear.”

For more information, you can visit their website or call 1-866-430-0820.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.