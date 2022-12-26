Local places to recycle Christmas trees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation have teamed up to offer the public a program to recycle their unwanted Christmas trees through Sunday, January 15, 2022.

Prep your tree:

Remove ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stand.

Do not discard the tree in a trash bag , plastic tarp or cover it.

Wreaths and pine roping are not accepted at the sites.

Do not place Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers.

Here are places in the St. Louis area where you can recycle your Christmas tree:

Spanish Lake Park: 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138–Main parking lot by the lake

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park: 13777 Marine Avenue, 63146 - Sail Boat Cove parking lot

Queeny Park: 550 Weidman Road, 63011 - Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the complex

Bee Tree Park: 2701 Finestown Road, 63129 - Lake parking lot

Forest Park: Lower Muny Opera parking lot (to the right of the Muny, off Theatre drive)

Carondelet Park: Grand and Holly Hills, area by gate and next to mulch piles (access from Holly Hills Drive)

O’Fallon Park: Recreation Complex, (YMCA) Southwest corner of parking lot

St. Charles locations

Recycle Works Central: 60 Triad South Drive, St. Charles, MO 63304

Recycle Works West: 2110 East Pitman Ave., St. Charles, MO 63385

Founders Park: 7 Freymuth Road, St. Charles, MO 63367

Heartland Park: 100 William Dierberg Drive, St. Charles, MO 63385

Progress Park: 968 Meyer Road, St. Charles, MO 63130

Quail Ridge Park: 560 Interstate Drive, St. Charles, MO 63385

Rotary Park: 2577 West Meyer Road, St. Charles, MO 63348

