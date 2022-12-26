Local places to recycle Christmas trees
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation have teamed up to offer the public a program to recycle their unwanted Christmas trees through Sunday, January 15, 2022.
Prep your tree:
- Remove ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stand.
- Do not discard the tree in a trash bag, plastic tarp or cover it.
- Wreaths and pine roping are not accepted at the sites.
- Do not place Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers.
Here are places in the St. Louis area where you can recycle your Christmas tree:
- Spanish Lake Park: 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138–Main parking lot by the lake
- Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park: 13777 Marine Avenue, 63146 - Sail Boat Cove parking lot
- Queeny Park: 550 Weidman Road, 63011 - Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the complex
- Bee Tree Park: 2701 Finestown Road, 63129 - Lake parking lot
- Forest Park: Lower Muny Opera parking lot (to the right of the Muny, off Theatre drive)
- Carondelet Park: Grand and Holly Hills, area by gate and next to mulch piles (access from Holly Hills Drive)
- O’Fallon Park: Recreation Complex, (YMCA) Southwest corner of parking lot
St. Charles locations
- Recycle Works Central: 60 Triad South Drive, St. Charles, MO 63304
- Recycle Works West: 2110 East Pitman Ave., St. Charles, MO 63385
- Founders Park: 7 Freymuth Road, St. Charles, MO 63367
- Heartland Park: 100 William Dierberg Drive, St. Charles, MO 63385
- Progress Park: 968 Meyer Road, St. Charles, MO 63130
- Quail Ridge Park: 560 Interstate Drive, St. Charles, MO 63385
- Rotary Park: 2577 West Meyer Road, St. Charles, MO 63348
