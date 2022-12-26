Local places to recycle Christmas trees

LIST: Recycle Christmas trees instead of throwing them away
Check for places where you can recycle your tree.(tcw-wlox)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation have teamed up to offer the public a program to recycle their unwanted Christmas trees through Sunday, January 15, 2022.

Prep your tree:

  • Remove ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stand.
  • Do not discard the tree in a trash bag, plastic tarp or cover it.
  • Wreaths and pine roping are not accepted at the sites.
  • Do not place Christmas trees in alley dumpsters or recycling containers.

Here are places in the St. Louis area where you can recycle your Christmas tree:

  • Spanish Lake Park: 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138–Main parking lot by the lake
  • Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park: 13777 Marine Avenue, 63146 - Sail Boat Cove parking lot
  • Queeny Park: 550 Weidman Road, 63011 - Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the complex
  • Bee Tree Park: 2701 Finestown Road, 63129 - Lake parking lot
  • Forest Park: Lower Muny Opera parking lot (to the right of the Muny, off Theatre drive)
  • Carondelet Park: Grand and Holly Hills, area by gate and next to mulch piles (access from Holly Hills Drive)
  • O’Fallon Park: Recreation Complex, (YMCA) Southwest corner of parking lot

St. Charles locations

  • Recycle Works Central: 60 Triad South Drive, St. Charles, MO 63304
  • Recycle Works West: 2110 East Pitman Ave., St. Charles, MO 63385
  • Founders Park: 7 Freymuth Road, St. Charles, MO 63367
  • Heartland Park: 100 William Dierberg Drive, St. Charles, MO 63385
  • Progress Park: 968 Meyer Road, St. Charles, MO 63130
  • Quail Ridge Park: 560 Interstate Drive, St. Charles, MO 63385
  • Rotary Park: 2577 West Meyer Road, St. Charles, MO 63348

