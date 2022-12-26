Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service.

All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.

Surgical masks will be available to visitors at the Information Desk free of charge.

Both St. Louis City and St. Louis County are at the high level due to increased community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The Gateway Arch National Park Service states they will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels in the St. Louis area and will update mask policy when levels are down.

Masks had become optional again in June when COVID-19 levels began to fall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Despite all odds, Gary Pfeiffer, the 80-year-old man in the accident, survived.
South County family shares their Christmas Miracle after loved one was hit by a car that ran into a South City Apartment
Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations,...
Frustrations boils over as Southwest Airlines passengers see cancelations, delays, lost bags
The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue.
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
Despite all odds, Gary Pfeiffer, the 80-year-old man in the accident, survived.
South County family shares their Christmas Miracle after loved one was hit by a car that ran into a South City Apartment, Tuesday