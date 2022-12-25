Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region.

Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton.

Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse to grow flowers to sell at the farmer’s market. He said it’s 80 degrees inside.

“I contacted the mayor on Thursday and I asked him if he can open up a couple buildings,” said Peterson. “With us being a small village, he wasn’t equipped to be able to do that, so I just decided to open it up and help them out. I’ve known a lot of these people for a few years now and I’ve worked with them on helping cleaning up some of their old vacant camps, stuff like that.”

He added that about seven to 13 people at once have been using the greenhouse since Thursday.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen like somebody open up their home to help people,” Janet Brannon, a woman staying at the greenhouse, said. “It means the world. It means the world. Anything this dude asks, I got him.”

People have donated things like sleeping bags, food and blankets.

People can donate to this cause via PayPal using woodrowpeterson21@yahoo.com

